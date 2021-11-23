Jamkash Vehicleades Ganderbal launches most fuel-efficient car Celerio

Srinagar: Leading Maruti Suzuki dealership of the J&K, Jamkash Vehicleades Kashmir Pvt Ltd Ganderbal outlet on Monday unveiled the petrol variant of its popular model Celerio.

The chief guest on the occasion was J&K Bank Lead District Manager Nissar Ahmad Bhat and Branch Head J&K Bank Nagbal, Ashiq Ahmad and other dignitaries of the J&K Bank were present during the launch.

According to a statement issued to media, the officials from Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services & Cholamandalam, General Manager (M&S) of Jamkash Vehicleades Kashmir PVT LTD Mushtaq Ahmad Wani and General Manager Ganderbal outlet, Khurshid Javid Khan, and a large number of people were also present on the occasion.

While interacting with media persons, Irfan Bhat (SRM Jamkash) said: “The All-New Celerio is thoughtfully curated to offer an energetic and spacious cabin appeal for increased comfort.”

“Complimenting the aesthetics of the exteriors, it offers elegant detailing consisting of elements like center-focused design with sweeping character lines and organic sculpted 3D Instrument panel and trims, to enliven it further,” he said.

Irfan said that the All-New Celerio is the most fuel-efficient petrol car in India, offering a mileage of 26.68 km per liter with segment-first features like Idle Start-Stop, and makes a step forward towards sustainability by reducing CO2 emissions by up to 19% across variants.

At the end of the event, General Manager Jamkash Vehicleades Ganderbal, Khurshid Javid Khan expressed gratitude to the dignitaries, media persons, and all those present on the occasion on behalf of Jamkash Vehicleades Kashmir and its Managing Director Mr. Irfan Ahmad, for making the event successful.

