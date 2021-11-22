Govt sacks 4 teachers for unauthorised absence

Srinagar: Four teachers were terminated from services by the government for their unauthorised absence from duties in Kashmir.

Issuing four separate orders, Director of School Education Kashmir (DSEK) said that the employees were found absent unauthorisedly and their services has been terminated.

The order said the teacher remained unauthorisedly absent from her legitimate duties with immediate effect from 25 September 2015.

“The teacher was provided enough opportunities to resume her duties, which she failed to do so; and the issue was placed before the designated committee in its meeting held on 07/06/2021,” it said.

It also states that after examining the case, the committee decided to initiate a process for termination of her service being unauthorizedly absent from her legitimate duties and has completed more than 05 years continuous absence.

“Pursuant to the decision passed by the Designated Committee, a final show cause notice was served to the absconding teacher in September-2021 wherein she was asked to explain as to why action was warranted,” it reads.

According to the government order, the teacher replied to the said notice in a weeks’ time and on its examination, it was found unsatisfactory and unsubstantiated.

“Therefore, pursuant to the decision of the committee, the teacher is hereby removed from the service of the state in terms of Article 113 and Article 128 of J&K Civil Services Rules,” it added.

