CUK student dies of ‘suffocation’ at rented room in Gbl, another hospitalized

Ganderbal: Two girl students of Central University of Kashmir (CUK), hailing from Poonch district of Jammu division, were on Sunday found unconscious at their rented room in Saloora area of Ganderbal district.

An official said that two girl students of CUK were found unconscious in their rented room in a residential house at Saloora Ganderbal.

He said that both were shifted to District Hospital Ganderbal where doctors declared one among them as dead, who was identified as Shabnaz while another identified as Ziyaan was shifted to SKIMS Srinagar.

Station House Officer (SHO) Gulzar Ahmad confirmed the incident ,said that the condition of the second girl is stable.

Officials said that the incident is likely to have happened because of suffocation; however, further investigation in this regard has been taken up—(KNO)

*Further details awaited*

