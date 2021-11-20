Repeal abrogation of Article 370 like farm laws: MP Masoodi

Srinagar: Member parliament and senior National Conference leader Hasnain Masoodi on Friday demanded revocation of August 5 decisions and repeal of Reorganization Act and other laws whereby the state of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh was unconstitutionally stripped of its special constitutional status, fragmented and downgraded from state to Union Territory.

In a statement, he said that the decision to withdraw the three controversial farm laws after unreasonably defending and justifying these for one long year unmindful of the widespread outrage and 800 farmers deaths and huge loss to the property, it is stated, is a clear shift from politics of arrogance to one of introspection and reappraisal.

“It also depicts a realization on part of the Prime Minister and Central Government that before pushing through on the strength of majority legislation on important issues, the proposed legislation, in tune with the well-established democratic practices, should be placed in public domain for wider discussion and deliberations at pre-legislation stage.”

He said that the decision also teaches us that there is nothing like “hands of a clock cannot be moved back” assertion and decisions taken can always be given a fresh look whenever the circumstances demand.

Masoodi asked the Prime Minister to undertake similar introspection in case of August 05, 2019 decisions and repeal the laws and revoke decisions whereby Jammu and Kashmir was unilaterally, unconstitutionally and unethically denuded of its special status, dismembered and downgraded to Union Territory.

He reminded the Prime Minister that the August 05, 2019 decisions like farm laws have resulted in death and destruction, uncertainty, and large-scale discontent. “The decisions as admitted by the Prime Minister have widened the gulf between people of Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh and the rest of the Country. It also has caused a huge drain on precious and scarce resources of the country that rightfully belong to the millions of underprivileged and disempowered countrymen.”

He asked the Prime Minister to restore the August 04, 2019 position and thereafter facilitate internal dialogue amongst the people of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and also initiate a wider dialogue for durable peace in the region.

Masoodi also asked the political parties and civil society groups at the national level to support just cause and political aspirations of the people of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh like they extended unwavering support to the farmer’s struggle.

“The farmers’ long drawn struggle has also a lesson for people of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and political parties that steadfastness, perseverance and unity and not short-term political gains, ultimately help us to succeed in our struggle for realization of genuine political goals even when faced with arrogance, and resistance,” he said.

Masoodi, as per the statement asked all the political forces that stand for political aspirations of the people of Jammu, Kashmir to learn a lesson from the unity exhibited by all those engaged in struggle against farm laws and in the interest of people of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and rest of the country unitedly strive for the restoration of special status guaranteed under the constitution.

