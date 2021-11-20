3 female lawyers assaulted in B’pora, accused arrested

Bandipora: Three female lawyers were on Saturday allegedly assaulted by a convict at District court complex Bandipora in north Kashmir, officials said.

 

Officials said  that the female lawyers were assaulted by a convict and his wife at the courtroom of Judicial Magistrate Bandipora and left one of the lawyer wounded.

 

They said that the incident took place after the convict argued to his own advocate which later turned into a physical assault.

 

“The opposite advocates with her colleague while interfering in the issue were also beaten,” they alleged.

 

“Soon after the incident, the injured was rushed to a hospital for treatment,” the officials said, adding that the accused couple have been arrested while the case has been registered in this regard–(KNO)

