Kashmir records two Covid deaths, 115 new cases

Srinagar: Two Covid deaths were reported in Kashmir while 144 new positive cases of COVID-19 were recorded in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, an official bulletin said.
It said the cases include 125 from Kashmir division and 19 from Jammu division.
Moreover, 115 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals including 14from Jammu Division and 101 from Kashmir Division.
Providing district-wise breakup for positive cases, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 51 cases, Baramulla reported 21 cases, Budgam reported 06 cases, Pulwama reported 12cases, Kupwara reported 09cases, Anantnag reported 02 cases, Bandipora reported 08 cases, Ganderbal reported 16 cases while as Kulgam and Shopian reported no fresh cases for today.
Similarly, Jammu reported 13cases, Udhampur reported 02cases, Rajouri reported 01case, Doda reported 01 case, Ramban reported 02cases while Kathua, Samba, Poonch, Kishtwar and Reasi reported no fresh cases for today.
On COVID vaccination, the bulletin informs that 67,150 doses of COVID vaccine have been administered in the last 24 hours bringing the cumulative number of doses administered across J&K to1,59,46,144, it added.