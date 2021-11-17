HC seeks reply from govt on issuance of licenses for import, sale of livestock

Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh on Tuesday called response from Commissioners of Health and Medical Department and Food Safety to explain how the Director, food and civil supplies is issuing licences for import and sale of livestock in J&K.

Taking note of submission of the petitioners contention recording that the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006 which came into force and framing of regulations thereunder, ‘it is not the Department of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs but it is the Commissioner, Food Safety, J&K, and the other authorities constituted under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, who are vested with the power to grant licences.’

“Keeping in view the nature of issues involved in pleas, it is necessary to have the version of Commissioner, Health & Medical Department, and Commissioner, Food Safety, Jammu & Kashmir,” the court said.

Accordingly, Justice Sanjay Dhar directed the aforesaid respondents to file their response to the petitions positively by or before the next date of hearing.

“In case response is not filed by the concerned respondents, Commissioner, Food Safety, J&K shall appear in person on the next date of hearing,” court said and directed.

Earlier, Chinar Sheep and goat suppliers welfare association had filed pleas before court submitting whether after coming into force of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006 and framing of Licensing Regulations thereunder, the respondent No.3 ( Director, Food and Civil Supplies) still continues to hold the power to grant licences for sale of mutton in terms of the Jammu and Kashmir Mutton (Licensing and Control) Order, 1973.

The petitioners submitted that it is not the Department of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs but it is the Commissioner, Food Safety, J&K, and the other authorities constituted under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, who are vested with the power to grant licences.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print