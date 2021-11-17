Five militants including district Commander for TRF killed in twin Gunfights in Kulgam

Srinagar: Five militants were killed in twin gunfights in Gopalpora and Pombai areas in South Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Wednesday.

A Top police officer said that five militants including district commander of TRF identified as Afaq Sikander were killed in two different encounters in Kulgam.

The officer further said that three militants were killed in Pombai and two in Gopalpora area.

Earlier Reports said that a joint team of Police and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation in Pombai and Gopalpora.

As the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon the forces, triggering off an gunfight.(GNS)

