Policeman wounded in Srinagar’s Nawa Kadal

Srinagar: A policeman was injured in a brief shootout in Srinagar’s Nawa Kadal neighbourhood on Sunday evening.

A police official said that on a specific input about the presence of militants, a raid was carried out by police in Jamalatta area in the evening.

As soon as the policemen moved towards the suspected spot, militants fired indiscriminately in which one policeman was wounded, it said.

He was evacuated to a hospital for treatment, the official handout said.

“Keeping in view the safety of the civilians and evening rush in the area the police team exercised maximum restraint,” it said.

Soon after the exchange of fire occurred, the area was cordoned off by a huge contingent of government forces. They started searching the houses to nab the militants.

Police have registered a case and started investigation into the matter, the official added.

Srinagar has witnessed an uptick in militant attacks since last month. As recently as last week, militants killed two persons including a policeman and a salesman at a shop owned by Kashmir pandit. Both were shot by unidentified militants from point blank range.

