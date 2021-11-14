Two killed as cab rolls down gorge on Sgr-Jmu highway

12 others injured at Ramban

Srinagar: Two persons were killed while 12 others were injured after a vehicle they were travelling in rolled down a deep gorge on Srinagar-Jammu national highway on Saturday.

An official said the accident took place at around 10 am at Samadhi Morh near Digdole in Ramban.

He said that the driver of the vehicle (Sumo) on the way from Jammu to Banihal lost control over his vehicle and fell into a deep gorge resulting in death of two persons and injury to the 12 others.

He said that the injured have been shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment, where two have been referred to GMC Jammu.

The injured were identified as Jameela (7) daughter of Fayaz of Neel, Nasir Khan (19) son of Arshad Khan of UP Hewa, Aikra, Akya (8), Ara Bano (4) daughter of Fayaz of Neel, Soib Khan (18), Sohil Khan son of Irfan Khan of UP, Manzoor Ahmed (28) son of Bashir Ahmed of Neel, Khaleda Begum (35) wife of Fayaz Ahmed of Neel, Arif (22) son of Akhter of UP, Ashu (35) of UP and Usman (19) son of Akbar of UP.

The official said that Khaleda and Ashu have been referred to GMC Jammu as they were critical.

Meanwhile, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha expressed anguish over the loss of lives in the accident. “Deeply anguished to learn about the loss of lives in a road accident at Digdole, Ramban. My condolences to the bereaved families and prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured,” he tweeted.

