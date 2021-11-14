Ladakh records two new Covid deaths, 13 fresh cases



Leh, Nov 14 Two people died of coronavirus in Ladakh, while 13 fresh cases pushed the overall virus tally in the Union Territory to 21,148, officials said on Sunday.

In view of the recent spike in the cases, the Leh district administration ordered closure of all government and private schools from November 15 but said the board examinations for classes 10, 11 and 12 would be conducted as per schedule.

The officials said both the patients died of coronavirus in Leh district on Saturday, taking the overall death toll in Ladakh to 211 153 in Leh and 58 in Kargil.

Of the new cases, 12 people tested positive in Leh and one in Kargil, they said, adding that nine people were discharged after successful treatment for COVID-19 in Leh, thereby taking the number of recoveries in Ladakh to 20,783.

The officials said the number of active cases in Ladakh stands at 154 149 in Leh and five in Kargil.

There has been a spike in COVID-19 cases in Leh district which has so far recorded three Covid-related deaths and 186 fresh cases this month, prompting authorities to order closure of the government and private schools.

Leh District Magistrate Shrikant Balasaheb Suse ordered closure of all government and private schools, including the residential hostels, from November 15 till further order except for conduct of the board examinations.

He said the decision was taken in view of the recent spike in COVID-19 cases and in the interest of public health and safety.

“The board examinations for class 10, 11, and 12 shall be conducted as per the date sheets issued by the J&K Board of School Education, Sub Office Leh with strict observance of COVID-19 SOPS/Guidelines, Suse said in his order.

However, he said the online classes would be encouraged with all Covid-appropriate behaviour (CAB).

Suse, who is also the chairman of District Disaster Management Authority, said the Leh chief medical officer shall immediately carry out mandatory Covid sampling of all the students of class 9 living in residential hostels or schools before departing to their homes.

“Likewise, sampling of the students of 10, 11 and 12 classes residing in residential hostels/schools shall be carried out immediately after the conclusion of their respective Board Examinations,” the order said.

“Any violation of the directions shall invite strict action under relevant sections of the DM Act, 2005,” Suse warned

