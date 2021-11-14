Govt warns of action if depts fail to switch to ‘e-office’

Srinagar: Government has warned all HODs of “appropriate action” who fail to in switching over to e-office mode.

“In terms of the Government Order No. 820-JK(GAD) of 2021 dated 02.09.2021 and Circular No. 37-JK(GAD) of 2021 dated 20.09.2021, all Heads of the Departments were directed to switch over to e-office mode of working with assistance/ handholding from the Information Technology Department within a week’s time,” reads a circular issued by the government.

In pursuance of these directions, it said, all HoDs, inclusive of move as well as non-move offices, situated outside the Civil Secretariat, have been provided necessary assistance, by way of provisioning of the VPN connections, creation of domain IDs (jk.gov.in email IDs) and training of local admins/Master Trainers etc by Information Technology Department.

“Accordingly, it is hereby reiterated that any HOD office, which is yet to initiate the implementation of e-office, shall immediately contact the Nodal Officer(s) notified for the purpose vide the aforementioned Government Order, by or before 20th of November, 2021 for any further assistance/ handholding, after which it shall be presumed that all HoDs are functioning on e-office only,” said the circular.

“Further, failure of any Head of the Department in switching over to e-office mode shall be his/her personal responsibility and shall invite appropriate action.”

The government also clarified that HoD office(s) whose scanning activities has/have not yet been started shall immediately start using e-office with current dak, without waiting for scanning of all files/documents. “The scanning of such left over files/dak of these Departments shall start separately, for which the roster shall be issued by Information Technology Department.”

In order to ensure the compliance to the directions, the government asked all Administrative Secretaries to intervene personally and issue necessary directions to all the concerned that communications/files are entertained only through e-office mode from their HoDs after 30 November, 2021.

