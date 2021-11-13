Leopard Falls into Water Tank in Brakpora Anantnag, Rescued

Srinagar: A semi-adult leopard, which had fallen into a nearly 10-ft deep water tank in Brakpora in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district was rescued by Wildlife Department on Saturday morning.

Reports said that a leopard was spotted by locals of Brakpora, stuck inside a water tank, in the orchards. The Wildlife Department authorities were informed, following which a rescue operation was launched to retrieve the beast from the water source.

After hours of efforts, the Wildlife Department team was successful in retrieving the leopard.

A Wildlife Department official said that it was a semi-adult leopard and has been shifted to Daksum Wildlife Sanctuary.

Pertinent to mention here that fresh sighting of the beast has created panic among the local residents as Wildlife Department team rescued a leopard in the same area few days ago. (GNS)

