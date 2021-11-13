158 fresh Covid cases in J&K

Srinagar continues to report max cases: 73
Srinagar: One hundred fifty eight new positive cases of COVID-19, 26 from Jammu division and 132 from Kashmir division, were reported on Friday in Jammu and Kashmir, an official bulletin said.
Moreover, 105 more Covid-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals including 08 from Jammu Division and 97 from Kashmir Division, it said.
Providing district-wise breakup for positive cases, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 73 cases, Baramulla reported 31 cases, Budgam reported 06 cases, Pulwama reported 03cases, Kupwara reported 09cases, Anantnag reported 05 cases, Bandipora reported 01 cases, Ganderbal reported 04 cases while as Kulgam and Shopian reported no fresh cases for today.
Similarly, Jammu reported 13 cases, Udhampur reported no case, Rajouri reported 04 cases, Doda reported 03 cases, Kathua reported no cases, Samba reported 03 cases, Poonch reported 01 case, Ramban reported no cases and Reasi reported 02 cases while as Kishtwar reported no fresh cases for today.