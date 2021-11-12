Militancy Conspiracy Case: NIA arrests two more accused persons, both residents of Sopore

Srinagar: National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday said that two more persons were arrested in connection with militancy conspiracy case.

In a statement , the NIA said that today (12.11.2021) two more accused persons were arrested identified as Rashid Muzaffar Ganaie resident of Sopore and Nasir Mir resident of Sopore in RC-29/2021/NIA/DLI.

The statement further stated that the case relates to conspiracy both physically and in cyberspace for undertaking violent militant acts in J&K and other major cities including New Delhi, by cadres of militant organisations Laskhar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM), Al Badr and similar other outfits and their affiliates such as the Resistance Front (TRF), People Against Fascist Forces (PAFF) etc.

These militants and cadres have effected several militants acts including killings of numerous innocent civilians and security personnel, unleashing a reign of militancy in the valley of Kashmir, thereby challenging the writ of the state, they said.

Accordingly, NIA had registered the case as RC 29/2021/NIA/DLI) dated 10.10.2021 and initiated the investigation. NIA has arrested 27 persons in the case till now, they said.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that arrested accused persons are militant associates/OGWs of various militant organisations and have been providing logistical and material support to militants. Further investigation in the case continues, reads the statement.(GNS)

