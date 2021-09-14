LeT militant arrested in Pulwama: Police

Srinagar: Police and army arrested a youth, nearly a month after he had joined Lashkar-e-Toiba, in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Monday.
A police officer told GNS identified the apprehended militant as Ishfaq Ahmad Dar alias Momin son of Nazir Ahmad Dar of Kothipora Chatrigam. He had gone missing in August this year and joined LeT outfit, the officer added.
