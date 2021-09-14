Body of youth found dead in college at Punjab reaches home

BUDGAM: The body of the 19-year-old Kashmiri Student from central Kashmir’s Budgam district who was studying in Punjab and was found dead after he was found hanging from a solar plant on the terrace of the college hostel reached his native village Chewdara Budgam.

Umar Dev son of Abdul Ahad Dev, a resident of Chewdara village of the Beerwah tehsil in central Kashmir Budgam, was a third-semester student of BSC Radiology at RIMT university in Punjab.

Abdul Ahad Dev, father of the deceased confirmed to the Kashmir Reader that the body has reached his native village. However the relatives, villagers and his childhood friends reached his home to participate in his last rites.

