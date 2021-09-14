78 new Covid cases in Kashmir, 8 in Jammu

Srinagar: No Covid related death was reported in J& during the last 24 hours but 86 fresh Covid cases were detected during this period, the official daily bulletin reported on Monday.

Of the new cases, 78 were reported in Kashmir Division and 8 in Jammu Division, the bulletin said.

It said that 124 patients recovered and were discharged from various hospitals in the last 24 hours, including 21 from Jammu Division and 103 from Kashmir Division. J&K currently has 1,247 active cases, it said.

Providing district-wise breakup, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 48 new cases and currently has 604 active cases, with 48 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Baramulla reported 8 new cases and currently has 146 active cases, with 6 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Budgam reported 9 new cases and currently has 111 active cases, with 26 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Pulwama reported 1 new case and currently has 25 active cases, with 4 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kupwara reported 3 new cases and currently has 33 active cases, with 4 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Anantnag reported zero new cases and has 21 active cases, with 3 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Bandipora reported 2 new cases and has 29 active cases, with 6 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Ganderbal reported 5 new cases and has 32 active cases with 4 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kulgam reported 2 new cases and has 31 active cases with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Shopian reported zero new cases and currently has 3 active cases with 2 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Jammu district reported 2 new cases, while seven other districts reported zero cases which include Udhampur, Rajouri, Kathua , Samba , Kishtwar, Ramban and Reasi. Rajouri reported 1 case, Doda 7, Poonch 1 and Doda 5 cases.

