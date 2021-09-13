4 JKAS Officers Transferred

Srinagar: The J&K government on Monday ordered transfer of four JKAS officers in the interest of administration with immediate effect.

According to separate orders, Ms. Vivek Sharma (JKAS), Director, Animal Husbandry, Jammu, has been transferred and posted as Director, Social Welfare, Jammu, against available vacancy.

Krishan Lal (JKAS), Director, Sheep Husbandry, Jammu, has been asked to hold the charge of the post of Director, Animal Husbandry, Jammu, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.

Deepika Kumari Sharma (JKAS), Executive Director, Mubarak Mandi Heritage Society, Jammu, has been transferred and posted as Chief Operating Officer, Himayat, against an available vacancy.

Vivekanand Rai, IRS, Director, Tourism, Jammu, has been asked to hold the charge of the post of Executive Director, Mubarak Mandi Heritage Society, Jammu, in addition to his own duties, till further orders, as per the order, .

As per another order, Muzamil Maqbool Beigh (JKAS), Personnel Officer in the Directorate of School Education, Kashmir, has been transferred and posted as Collector Land Acquisition, Special Army (Budgam and Srinagar), with immediate effect.

Meanwhile, as per a separate order, Ravinder Kumar Anand (JKAS), Tehsildar, Relief Organization (Migrants), Jammu, has been transferred and posted as Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Samba, against an available vacancy, with immediate effect. (GNS)

