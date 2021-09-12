Encounter breaks out in Rajouri

Srinagar: Gunfight has started between militants and security forces in higher reaches of Barote Village of Rajouri district on Sunday in Jammu division.

Reports said that a joint team of Police and Army launched a cordon and search operation in the area after having a specific input about presence of some militants.

As the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon the forces, triggering off a gunfight.

A senior police officer also confirmed about exchange of firing between militants and security forces.

Gunfight was underway as this report was being filed.(GNS)

