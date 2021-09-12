Ayush department unit JLNM in collabration with Vishwa Bharti organised Immune boosting Medical Camp

Srinagar: One Day AYUSH Medical Cum immune-boosting camp was organised by directorate of Ayush, AYUSH Unit JLNM Hospital Rainawari, in collaboration with Vishwa Bharti Women’s college Rainawari in the campus of the college as per the guidelines of the Director AYUSH Mohan Singh Ji and district Ayush officer Dr Rukhsana jabeen on Saturday .

In spite of bad weather, 485 patients were examined by a panel of doctors and free Ayush medicines and immune boosting medicines were distributed among the set patients.

Dr Manzoor Ahmad Shah incharge AYUSH Unit JLNM Hospital Rainwari, on the behalf of AYUSH unit express his gratitude to the staff of Vishwa Bharti degree College especially Principal Professor Dr Syed Javed Iqbal Kamli and staff, in particular, Assistant Professor Durri Shahwar for coordinating and putting all efforts in making the camp successful.

After the successful conclusion of the camp a vote of thanks was presented from both the sides added by a brief speech by the Principal prof kamili, expressing his gratification to the organizers of AYUSH for extending medical checkup and distribution of free medicine to the needy and penurious people. Articulating that such programs are need of the hour and vishwa bharti college will in future also organize such programs with the team of AYUSH for the interest of community.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print