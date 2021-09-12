121 Covid cases in Kashmir, 25 in Jammu

Srinagar: No Covid related death was reported, while 146 fresh Covid cases were detected during the last 24 hours in J&K, the official daily bulletin reported on Saturday.

Of the new cases, 121 were reported in Kashmir Division and 25 in Jammu Division, the bulletin said.

It said that 138 patients recovered and were discharged from various hospitals in the last 24 hours, including 27 from Jammu Division and 111 from Kashmir Division. J&K currently has 1301 active cases, it said.

Providing district-wise breakup, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 72 new cases and currently has 613 active cases, with 71 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Baramulla reported 15 new cases and currently has 157 active cases, with 3 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Budgam reported 9 new cases and currently has 133 active cases, with 18 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Pulwama reported 3 new cases and currently has 28 active cases, with 5 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kupwara reported 7 new cases and currently has 34 active cases, with 2 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Anantnag reported 1 new cases and has 22 active cases, with 2 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Bandipora reported 3 new cases and has 27 active cases, with 4 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Ganderbal reported 6 new cases and has 24 active cases with 5 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kulgam reported 5 new cases and has 29 active cases with 1 patient recovering in the last 24 hours.

Shopian reported zero new cases and currently has 5 active cases with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Jammu district reported 4 new cases, Udhampur 3, Kathua 1, Samba zero, Rajouri zero, Doda 13, and Kishtwar zero, Poonch 1, Ramban zero, and Reasi reported 3.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print