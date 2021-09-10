Govt Disengaged 918 Helpers, Others In Social Welfare Department

Srinagar: Government has disengaged 918 helpers to supervisors in Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) Scheme of Social Welfare Department.

Secretary Social Welfare Department, Sheetal Nanda, said that “there are no posts sanctioned, no budget and no funds for payment of remuneration to them.”

The government had already written to Mission Directors regarding disengaging of the 918 helpers to supervisors.

“I am directed to convey the decisions taken in the meeting held under the Chairmanship of Advisor (F) on 27-08-2021, where under among others it was decided that 918 helpers to supervisors who have been engaged un-authorizedly by field functionaries of ICDS, J&K from time to time without any sanctioned posts need to be immediately disengaged,” reads the order by additional secretary to mission directors on August 27.

“Consequently, you are as such advised to immediately disengage 918 Helpers to Supervisors, with effect from 01.09.2021 as they have been engaged beyond any competence by various Officers/Officials from time to time.”

Further, the order stated that clear instructions have been already conveyed by the Advisor (F) and the Administrative Secretary in the meeting be reiterated to field agencies that “if any officer/official continues their services beyond 31.08.2021, he/she shall be personally responsible for payment of their dues and necessary disciplinary action shall be initiated against such officer/official.” Those disengaged had been paid regularly for nearly 20 years by the government. (GNS)

