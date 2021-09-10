B.A student found dead in Kulgam village

Kulgam: Body of a 19-year-old Bachelor of Arts (B.A) student was found under suspicious conditions in Buchroo village of South Kashmir’s Kulgam on Friday morning, officials said.

 

An official said that a youth identified as Abdul Bari Mir (19) Son of Ajaz Ahmad Mir, a resident of Buchroo was found dead under mysterious conditions near the school this morning. “The slain was a First year B.A student student” official said.

 

He said that death seems suspicious and inquest proceedings have been initiated under 174 CrPC—(KNO)

