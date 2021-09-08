Mehbooba placed under house arrest, ‘exposes‘ govt’s normalcy claim

Srinagar: PDP president Mehbooba Mufti was put under house detention on Tuesday and she claimed that the decision of Jammu and Kashmir authorities to restrain her movement had “exposed the government’s claims of normalcy”.

She also hit out at the Centre alleging that while the government was expressing concern for the rights of the people in Afghanistan, the same were being denied to Kashmiris.

“I’ve been placed under house arrest today because according to admin (administration) the situation is far from normal in Kashmir. This exposes their fake claims of normalcy,” Mehbooba, who is the last chief minister of the erstwhile state, tweeted.

“GOI expresses concern for the rights of Afghan people but wilfully denies the same to Kashmiris,” she added.

Mehbooba posted pictures of a security forces’ vehicle blocking the main gate of her Gupkar residence.

According to officials, Mehbooba had expressed a desire to attend a family function in South Kashmir’s highly volatile Kulgam district.

The authorities persuaded her not to go for the function as some anti-nationals were still trying to vitiate the atmosphere in the valley following the death of pro-Pakistan separatist Syed Ali Shah Geelani.

Mehbooba has been vocal since his death and on Monday she accused the administration of turning the valley into “an open air prison” where “the dead aren’t spared”.

“A family isn’t allowed to mourn and bid a final farewell as per their wishes. Booking Geelani sahab’s family under UAPA shows GOI’s deep-rooted paranoia and ruthlessness. This is New India’s Naya Kashmir,” she tweeted. PTI

