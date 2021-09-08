Geelani’s death: DGP tours Srinagar areas, reviews ground situation

Police release videos of Geelani’s burial to contest family’s claim

Srinagar: Director General of Police Dilbag Singh on Tuesday held an extensive tour of Srinagar and reviewed the ground situation of the city, nearly six days after the demise of veteran Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Geeelani.

He reviewed security and deployment arrangements, which have been in place over the week to prevent any gathering, an official spokesperson said.

Singh visited Mominabad, Parimpora, Qamarwari, Eidgah, Soura, Lal Bazar, Molvi Stop, Dargah, Nishat and Hyderpora and interacted with the officers and soldiers of CAPF and Police deployed.

“He complimented Police CRPF and SSB deployments for highly professional handling of ground situation over the last 5 days. He appreciated the dedication and commitment of JK Police and other security forces for working day in and day out for the security of the people.

He said that every measure enforced by JK Police and other security forces is aimed to safeguard the lives of the people and added that special restraint shown by police and security forces and very responsible conduct of the local people especially youth is highly appreciated,” it said.

The DGP was accompanied by IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar, IGP CRPF Charu Sinha, DIG Central Kashmir, Amit Kumar, SSP Srinagar Sandeep Choudhary and other senior officers.

Meanwhile, Police has come in defence of its decision of burying Geelani in the night in absence of his close family members after an uproar over it.

Police said that at the first interaction they had with Geelani’s sons, it was “agreed” to bury their father at night, but they changed their mind later about it.

“After death of SAS Geelani, IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar along with SP & ASP met both of his sons at their residence at 11pm, condoled them & requested for burial in the night for the larger interest of the general public due to potential major L&O situations. Both agreed and asked to wait for two hours until relatives reach,” tweeted the police spokesman.

“IGP Kashmir personally spoke to a few relatives and assured them of safe passage. However, 3 hrs later probably under the pressure from Pakistan & miscreants they behaved differently & started resorting to anti national activities including wrapping dead body in Pakistani flag, making loud sloganeering in favour of Pakistan and instigating neighbours to come out. After persuasion the relatives brought the dead body to the graveyard and performed last rites with due respect in presence of members of Intizamia Committee and local Imam,” the police spokesman said in another tweet.

Earlier, the duo brothers had told Kashmir Reader that they were not allowed to conduct his last rights as per Islam, which was their right in every sense. But this right was also taken away from them and they are very sad about it, the bereaved Dr Nayeem, the son of Syed Ali Geelani had told Kashmir Reader. They had also stated that police did not understand the obligation they had as sons to fulfil their father’s last wish of burying him at Martyr’s graveyard, and cover him under the Pakistani flag. His family members alleged that police “snatched” his body, forcibly buried it, and thrashed them.

Later Police in a series of tweets said that Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar met Geelani’s sons Nayeem Geelani and Naseem Geelani at their residence at 11pm on September 1, and requested them to bury their father at night to avoid “law and order problems”.

Police had also issued videos of Geelani’s last bath and his burial, which were attended by some people.

Geelani, 91, died on Wednesday, and was quietly buried at a graveyard in Hyderpora, a few hundred metres away from his home under tight security siege. Police had also filed an FIR against Syed Ali Shah Geelani’s family members over the alleged draping of the leader’s body in a Pakistani flag.

