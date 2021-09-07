Except for Srinagar, Budgam, mobile internet restored in all districts of Kashmir

Srinagar: Except for Srinagar and Budgam districts, mobile internet services were restored in all districts of Kashmir after remaining suspended for 5 days following the death of veteran Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani on late Wednesday night.

Police said that mobile internet services were restored at around 7 pm in all districts of Kashmir except Srinagar and Budgam.

Voice calling, broadband and mobile internet services were shut at midnight on Wednesday after the death of Syed Ali Geelani at his home in Hyderpora area of Srinagar on September 1.

Geelani, who was 92 years of age, died after a prolonged illness at around 10 pm. Following his death, restrictions and communication blackout was imposed in Kashmir valley by the government.

On Friday evening, voice calling and broadband internet facility was restored in the valley after two days, but mobile internet continued to remain shut for 5 days.

The official said that the situation in Srinagar and Budgam will be reviewed on Tuesday afternoon.

