KU, BOSE postpones exams

Srinagar: In the wake of restrictions imposed by the authorities in the Valley, the Kashmir University announced the postponement of undergraduate exams that were scheduled for September 2 and September 3 respectively.

An official told KNO that all the undergraduate exams that were slated for September 2 and 3 stand postponed and new dates will be announced shortly.

Similarly, J&K Board of School Education (BOSE) postponed Bi-annual examinations for class 10 and 12th of Kashmir division that were scheduled to be held on September 3 and September 5 respectively.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print