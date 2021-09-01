Rs 36 lakh community drainage project approved for Samoon colony, Solina 

Srinagar: National Conference youth leader and Municipal Councilor from Solina Salman Ali Sagar today visited Samoon colony Solina in uptown Srinagar.

While touring the municipal ward, he made stopovers at various places, particularly Samoon colony, where the local residents expressed gratitude to him for his proactive role in getting the long pending demand of having a community drainage system in the locality approved, a statement said.

It is germane to mention that the much needed project will come up at the cost of Rs 36 Lakh.

“The work on the project will start in a week’s time. The locals said that their repeated pleas have been falling on deaf ears and the routine water logging had made their lives miserable. They further stated that the predicaments suffered by them were finally taken notice of by the concerned councilor, Salman Sagar, who took keen interest in the project and proactively followed it as well for its approval,” it said.

