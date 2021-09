Srinagar:Inspector General of Police Kashmir Vijay Kumar on Wednesday refuted rumours about missing of 60 youth in Kashmir Valley amid Taliban takeover in Afghanistan.

Quoting IGP, the official tweet handler of Kashmir Police Zone wrote ” Some SocialMedia platforms are running that 60 youth have gone missing from different parts of the Kashmir Valley amid the taliban takeover of Afghanistan. This is totally #fake news: IGP Kashmir, reads the tweets.(GNS)

