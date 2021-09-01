166 new Covid cases in J&K, 1 death in Srinagar

Srinagar: One Covid related death from Srinagar district was reported in J&K while 166 fresh cases were detected during the last 24 hours, the official daily bulletin reported on Tuesday.

Of the new cases, 148 were reported in Kashmir Division and 18 in Jammu Division, the bulletin said.

It said that 99 patients recovered and were discharged from various hospitals in the last 24 hours, including 36 from Jammu Division and 63 from Kashmir Division. J&K currently has 1330 active cases, it said.

Providing district-wise breakup, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 74 new cases and currently has 528 active cases, with 26 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Baramulla reported 27 new cases and currently has 138 active cases, with 8 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Budgam reported 21 new cases and currently has 136 active cases, with 3 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Pulwama reported 6 new cases and currently has 46 active cases, with 2 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kupwara reported 4 new cases and currently has 34 active cases, with 4 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Anantnag reported 2 new cases and has 26 active cases, with 2 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Bandipora reported 10 new cases and has 40 active cases, with 3 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Ganderbal reported 2 new cases and has 49 active cases with 8 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kulgam reported 2 new cases and has 9 active cases with 6 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Shopian reported zero new cases and currently has 6 active cases with 1 patient recovering in the last 24 hours.

Jammu district reported 4 new cases, Udhampur zero, Kathua zero, Samba zero, Rajouri 2, Doda 5, and Kishtwar zero, Poonch 1, Ramban 6, and Reasi reported zero.

