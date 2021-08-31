GoC 15 Corps, IGP Kashmir Interacts With Families Of Militants From South Kashmir  

Srinagar: Top brass of police and army on Tuesday met families of militants from south Kashmir at Shopian district, officials said.

They said General Officer Commanding 15 Corps, Lt Gen Devendra Pratap Pandey, and Inspector General of Police, Kashmir zone, Vijay Kumar interacted with families of militants of whole South Kashmir at Shopian.

Confirming the interaction, IGP Kashmir said that he and General Officer Commanding 15 Corps officers made appeal to families to bring their children back into mainstream. “We told them that the security establishment shall provide all types of assistances,” he added.

The “interaction” with the families of the militants was held on the sidelines of sports function— first South Kashmir sports festival at Batpura Stadium—which was attended besides the GoC 15 corps and the IGP Kashmir by General Officer Commanding of Victor Force, Major General Rashim Bali. (GNS)

