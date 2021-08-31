Classes from 6-8 to open in Kargil from Sept 1

Srinagar: The Administration of Ladakh ordered Educational Institutions including private schools on Sunday to keep classes from 6th to 8th open from September 1 in Kargil district.

The decision to keep classes of 6th to 8th open across the district from Ist September was taken after representations received by the office of District Magistrate, as per order issued on Sunday by DM Kargil.

It further said that the decision is given a nod in view of the improved Covid19 situation in the district.

“The concerned Head of the institution shall ensure that Covid19 SOPs and guidelines issued by the district administration and Chief Education Officer, kargil are followed in letter and spirit,” reads the order.

It further said that the guidelines/SOPs issued vide no. 28 DMK of 2021 dated 01/08/21 shall continue to remain in force.

Any violation of these orders shall invite action under section 188 of IPC., Disaster Management Act 2005 and Epidemic Diseases Act 1897, the order added.

