5 Persons Injured In Truck-Sumo Collision in Kupwara’s Kralpora

Srinagar: At least five passengers sustained injuries after a platform truck collided with a sumo vehicle in Kralpora area on Sunday evening, official sources said.

They said that at about 9:15 PM, a platform truck bearing registration number JK02X-7935 coming from Chowkibal towards Kralpora collided with Tata Sumo bearing registration number JK05A-6618 near NTPHC Panzgam, resulting in injuries to five persons boarding the passenger vehicle.

Identifying the injured as Sharafat Ali son of Ab Rashid Malik (driver), Shafkat Ahmad son of Nazir Ahmad, Mohd Ayoub Shah son of Mohd Hanief, Vilayat Jan wife of Mohd Yous and Jameela wife of Ab Rashid, the official sources said that all the injured are residents of Gabra in Karnah.

The injured persons were taken to SDH Kralpora for immediate treatment from where they were shifted to SDH Kupwara wherefrom two persons with comparatively serious injuries were referred to DH Handwara for advanced treatment, they further said.

Meanwhile a police official confirming the accident said that a case under relevant sections has been taken up for further proceedings into the matter. (GNS)

