Two dead, one injured as tractor turns turtle in Bandipora

Suhail Rather
Bandipora: Two yougesteers died while one person was injured when a tractor they were travelling on, turned turtle in Badyari Ashtangoo village of Aloosa in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Sunday afternoon.
Officials said that three persons in a tractor were heading towards their orchard when the driver lost control over it and skidded off the road and turned turtle at Badyari Ashtangoo village of Bandipora leadig to the casualities. The deceased has been identified as Zubair Farooq (18) son of Farooq Ahmad and Tabasum Jan (8), Daughter of Ghulam Mohammed Ganie of Ashtangoo village. The injured driver was evacuated to district hospital Bandipora for treatment.
Meanwhile, police have registered a case and investigation has been started into the incident.