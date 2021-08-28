Tarigami goes to Supreme Court to challenge abrogation of 370, 35-A

Prays for early hearing of case in ‘interest of justice’

Srinagar: Member of the Central Committee of Communist Party of India (Marxist), and spokesperson of the People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), MY Tarigami on Friday filed a writ petition in the Supreme Court to challenge the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35-A and passing of the Jammu and Kashmir (Reorganisation) Act 2019, which bifurcated the state of J&K into two Union Territories.

In the writ petition, Tarigami has prayed before the Supreme Court to list the petition for an early date in the interest of justice.

The petition argues that the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35-A, and Jammu and Kashmir (Reorganisation) Act, 2019, violate fundamental rights under Articles 14 and 21 of the Indian Constitution.

The petition states that despite petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the Presidential Orders dated 05.08.2019 and 06.08.2019 to abrogate Articles 370 and 35-A, due for hearing in the Supreme Court, the Central Government has, inter alia, taken several irreversible actions, which include constitution of a Delimitation Commission, allowing persons who are not permanent residents to buy land Jammu and Kashmir, and closing down of institutions such as the J&K State Women’s Commission, J&K State Accountability Commission, J&K State Consumer Protection Commission and J&K State Human Rights Commission.

“In view of the aforesaid actions being taken by the Central Government, it is submitted that the challenge to the constitutional validity ought to be heard on an expedited basis, otherwise the petition itself would be rendered infructuous,” the writ petition reads. KNS

