DCs authorised to transfer Tehsildars, other revenue officers in J&K

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Thursday authorised Deputy Commissioners of all districts to transfer or post Tehsildars, Naib Tehsildars, Girdawars and Pathwaris within their respective districts.

In an order issued by the General Administration Department (GAD), , which read that all the Deputy Commissioners are competent to transfer or posting of Tehsildars, Naib Tehsildars, Girdawars and Pathwaris within their respective districts.

“In a partial modification of government order no 810-JK(GAD) of 2020, it is hereby ordered that the transfer of Tehsildars, Naib Tehsildars, Girdwars and Pathwari shall be effected by the Divisional Commissioners concerned, who shall place their services at the disposal of Deputy Commissioners for further posting within their respective districts,” read the order.

The order further stated that all Deputy Commissioners shall be competent to effect transfers and postings of the Tehsildars, Naib Tehsildars, Girdawars and Pathwaris within their respective districts and also to assign the charge of any such vacant posts, till regular arrangement in respect of such vacant posts is made.

“The transfers and postings of Naib Tehsildars, Girdwars and Pathwari can also be made by the Sub District Magistrates within their respective jurisdictions, who are also authorized to assign the charge of any such vacant posts, till regular arrangement is made,” reads the order—(KNO)

