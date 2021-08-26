100 fresh cases in Kashmir, no death

Srinagar: No Covid related death was reported in J&K on Wednesday, while 126 fresh cases were detected during the last 24 hours, the official daily bulletin said.

Of the new cases, 100 were reported in Kashmir Division and 26 in Jammu Division, the bulletin said.

It added that 103 patients recovered and were discharged from various hospitals in the last 24 hours, including 24 from Jammu Division and 79 from Kashmir Division. J&K currently has 1078 active cases, it said.

Providing district-wise breakup, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 51 new cases and currently has 293 active cases, with 35 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Baramulla reported 11 new cases and currently has 74 active cases, with 2 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Budgam reported 12 new cases and currently has 65 active cases, with 10 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Pulwama reported 9 new cases and currently has 27 active cases, with 5 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kupwara reported 3 new cases and currently has 40 active cases, with 5 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Anantnag reported 2 new cases and has 43 active cases, with 5 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Bandipora reported 4 new cases and has 65 active cases, with 1 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Ganderbal reported 6 new cases and has 59 active cases with 5 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kulgam reported 1 new case and has 52 active cases with 11 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Shopian reported 1 new case and currently has 6 active cases with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Jammu district reported 5 new cases, Udhampur 0, Kathua 6, Samba zero, Rajouri 3, Doda 5, and Kishtwar 1, Poonch 4, Ramban 1, and Reasi reported 1.

