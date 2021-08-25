DC Srinagar directs 100% Covid-19 vaccination of college staff, students

SRINAGAR: To review the progress of ongoing Covid-19 Vaccination process in Srinagar district, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad today chaired a meeting of Principals of City Colleges, Officers of Health Department and senior Officers of district Administration in the meeting hall of DC Office Complex, here.

While taking detailed assessment of the College-wise Covid Vaccination process with all Principals of City Colleges, the DC was informed that almost 100 percent College Staff has been vaccinated. He was also informed that nearly 50 percent students enrolled in all Government Degree Colleges in the district have also been administered Covid-19 vaccination shots and a process to cover leftover students is going on.

The DC asked all the Principals to ensure all enrolled students in their respective colleges are vaccinated adding that this will help in protecting College staff as well as students from contracting virus, besides create an atmosphere to start offline classes, and ultimately keep Colleges open.

He further called for holding seminars and counselling sessions regarding the importance of Covid-19 Vaccination for mass awareness of students so that all students are inoculated with anti Covid Vaccine shots at an earliest. He said that the students are being vaccinated as a priority group to facilitate the opening of higher education classes physically.

Later, the DC held a separate meeting with Senior officers of District Administration, CMO and Zonal Medical Officers and reviewed the pace of Covid-19 Vaccination under 18-44 age group, Covid containment measures and other aspects under taken to effectively tackle the spread of the Coronavirus.

The DC asked all the ZMOs to give dedicated focus to cover the maximum population under the targeted group to ensure protection from Virus. He asked them to hold special vaccination drives during wee hours for the convenience of people who are not available during office hours.

The ZMOs were further directed to increase the average rate of per day vaccination in order to achieve the set targets

The DC asked the concerned Officers to apply the learning from the past and prepare themselves to tackle the future challenge of a possible third wave. He directed for full capacity utilization of the Vaccination, raising IEC and Enforcement level, strict compliance of Covid Appropriate Behavior; increasing Surveillance activities, scaling up of Testing & Contact Tracing.

He also directed the health authorities to ensure timely uploading of the data related to Covid testing and Vaccination.

With regard to compliance of Covid Appropriate Behaviour/ SoPs, the DC directed all the Tehsildars and other concerned to ensure on-ground implementation of Covid control measures and adherence to the Covid protocols.

Meanwhile, the DC directed the concerned officers to keep close check on social gatherings including marriage functions and take strict action against the violators holding marriage parties without prior permission from the administration.

Among others, Additional Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Khurshid Ahmad Shah, Programme Officer ICDS, Zeenat Ara, SDM East, Owais Mushtaq, SDM West Akshay Labroo, Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Rayees Ahmad, Assistant Commissioner Development, Bilal Ahmad, Chief Medical Officer, Dr Jameel, Chief Education Officer, Manzoor Ahmad, District Panchayat Officer, Kundanbir Kour, all Tehsildars and BDOs besides, Principals of all City Colleges, Registrars NIT and SKUAST and Incharge Covid Centre TRC Srinagar were present in the meeting.

