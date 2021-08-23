BSF troops open fire after noticing suspected drone movement along IB in Jammu

Jammu: The Border Security Force personnel on Monday morning resorted to heavy firing with Light Machine Gun after a suspected drone movement was noticed along the International Border in Arnia sector.

In a statement ,SF said that today morning, at about 05:30 AM, a blinking red and yellow light in the sky was observed by forward troops in Arnia sector near along the IB.

“Our troops immediately fired 25 LMG rounds on the flying object due to which it gained some height and went towards Pakistan side,” the statement reads.

The statement reads that the area was now being searched with the help of police.

