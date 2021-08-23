Above Rs 2,60,000 fine for Covid violations in Valley

Srinagar: Police realized fine to the tune of Rs 2,61,130 from 2240 people in Kashmir valley for violating the various guidelines/rules/SOPs regarding Covid-19, a police spokesperson said.
The special drive against the violators of Covid-19 guidelines/rules continued throughout all the districts of Kashmir Valley to ensure that people adhere to SOPs/guidelines envisaged by the government to curb Covid-19 pandemic, it said.
Community members are once again requested to cooperate with the Police in containing the spread of Coronavirus by following the SOPs/ guidelines/protocols for their own safety and for the safety of others. The special drive shall continue throughout the districts of Kashmir Valley to strengthen the safety measures.