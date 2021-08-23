Above Rs 2,60,000 fine for Covid violations in Valley

Srinagar: Police realized fine to the tune of Rs 2,61,130 from 2240 people in Kashmir valley for violating the various guidelines/rules/SOPs regarding Covid-19, a police spokesperson said.

The special drive against the violators of Covid-19 guidelines/rules continued throughout all the districts of Kashmir Valley to ensure that people adhere to SOPs/guidelines envisaged by the government to curb Covid-19 pandemic, it said.

Community members are once again requested to cooperate with the Police in containing the spread of Coronavirus by following the SOPs/ guidelines/protocols for their own safety and for the safety of others. The special drive shall continue throughout the districts of Kashmir Valley to strengthen the safety measures.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print