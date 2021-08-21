Soldier dies of fall during anti-militancy operation in Poonch

Poonch: A soldier was killed after he fell down into a 40-feet gorge during an anti-militancy operation along the higher reaches of Pir Panjal Range in Poonch district, army said.

A defence ministry spokesman based in Jammu said that at around 1315 hours, the soldier Sepoy Lovepreet Singh while operating along the higher reaches of Pir Panjal Range in a “deliberately planned” counter militancy operation suffered the 40 feet fall into a gorge while negotiating the difficult heights. “The valiant soldier was acting as guide to the party which was moving along a treacherous route from Jabbiwal to Bagsar (Poonch),” he said in a statement to GNS.

The 23-year-old soldier belonged to Gurdaspur Punjab. He is survived by his parents.

“Sepoy Lovepreet Singh was a brave, highly motivated and sincere soldier. The nation will always remain indebted to him for the supreme sacrifice and devotion to duty.” GNS

