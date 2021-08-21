Police arrests 05 gamblers in Bandipora; Stake money seized

August 21: Acting tough against social crimes, Bandipora Police have arrested 05 gamblers and seized stake money from their possession.

Acting on a specific information, a police party of Police Station Sumbal led by SHO PS Sumbal under the supervision of SDPO Sumbal raided at gambling site at Trigam Shadipora, following an input about gambling activities and apprehended five gamblers. They have been identified as Hilal Ahmad Mir son of Gh Mohammad Mir, Mohammad Shadi Bhat son of Ab Razaq Bhat, Tanveer Ahmad Ganie son of Ab Razaq Ganie, Lateef Ahmad Mir son of Ab Aziz Mir and Irshad Ahmad Bhat son of Ab Rashid Bhat, all residents of Trigham Shadipora, Sumbal.

Officers have seized stake money of ₹4,680/- and playing cards from the gamblers. They have been arrested and shifted to police station where they remain in custody.

Accordingly, a case vide FIR No. 106/2021 under relevant sections of law has been registered in Police Station Sumbal and further investigation has been taken up.

Persons found indulging in criminal activities shall be dealt as per law. Community members are requested to share information regarding the crimes in their neighbourhood with the local police units.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print