One more Covid death, 159 cases in J&K

Srinagar: One Covid related death from Rajouri district was reported in J&K on Friday while 159 fresh cases were detected during the last 24 hours, the official daily bulletin said.

Of the new cases, 123 were reported in Kashmir Division and 36 in Jammu Division, the bulletin said.

It added that 126 patients recovered and were discharged from various hospitals in the last 24 hours, including 64 from Jammu Division and 62 from Kashmir Division. J&K currently has 1141 active cases, it said.

Providing district-wise breakup, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 29 new cases and currently has 255 active cases, with 16 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Baramulla reported 8 new cases and currently has 72 active cases, with 4 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Budgam reported 4 new cases and currently has 63 active cases, with 9 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Pulwama reported 2 new cases and currently has 29 active cases, with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kupwara reported 14 new cases and currently has 47 active cases, with 4 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Anantnag reported 25 new cases and has 54 active cases, with 12 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Bandipora reported 11 new cases and has 56 active cases, with 5 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Ganderbal reported 8 new cases and has 68 active cases with 7 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kulgam reported 22 new cases and has 67 active cases with 5 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Shopian reported zero new case and currently has 5 active cases with Zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Jammu district reported 10 new cases, Udhampur 1, Kathua zero, Samba 1, Rajouri 6, Doda 14, and Kishtwar 1, Poonch 2, Ramban 1 and Reasi reported 0.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print