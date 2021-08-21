One Among 3 Militants Killed In Tral Woods Was Involved In BJP Leader Pandit’s Killing: IGP

Srinagar: Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar on Saturday said that one among the three militants killed in upper reaches of Tral in Pulwama was Wakeel Shah who is said was involved in the killing of BJP leader Rakesh Pandit earlier this year.

“JeM (militant) Wakeel Shah neutralised in today’s encounter. He was involved in killing of Rakesh Pandita (BJP leader),” IGP Kashmir said in a tweet.

On June 2, the BJP leader was killed at Tral Awantipora in Pulwama district.

Meanwhile, in a statement, army said that personnel from Victor Force who were conducting search operations in the upper reaches of Nagaberan and Dacchigam Forests since August 17, established contact with militants at 6:45 a.m. on August 20. “Three militants were neutralised in a swift operation,” a defence ministry spokesman based in srinagar said.

He said two AK-47 rifles, one SLR and other “warlike” stores have been recovered from them.

“It is pertinent to note that Saifullah alias Lamboo, involved in Pulwama attack, was also neutralised in the same area on 31 July this year,” he said. (GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print