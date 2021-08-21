MMU takes strong exception to closure of masjids, shrines in Valley

Asks admin to open them next Friday

Srinagar: Mutahida Majlis-e-Ulema (MMU) Jammu and Kashmir, an amalgam of Ulemas and leading religious organisations headed by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, on Friday expressed strong reservation and condemned the repeated closure of all major places of worship in Kashmir.

On Friday, almost all major religious places including Jama Masjid Srinagar , Asar Sharief Dargah Hazratbal, Khanqahe Moalla, Astan Aliya Dastgeer sahib, Astane Aaliya Makhdoomi sahib Aastane Aliya Naqshband sahib and others by the authorities under the guise of Covid-19.

The MMU in a statement said that amid all Covid prevention protocols being in place and complete adherence to all Covid -19 related SOPs, authorities are not allowing people to offer Friday prayers at these key religious places . “This is causing anguish and anger among the people as it hurts their religious sentiments and comes in the way of fulfilling their religious obligations,” it said.

The amalgam said that in view of the holy days of Muharram-ul-Haraam and the significant decline in the Covid graph, it was expected that authorities would facilitate arrangements for the ease of worship. But “But restrictions are being imposed deliberately to prevent people from exercising their basic religious rights,” it added.

It asked those authorities to stop harassing people in this manner and allow people to pray in peace in their mosques, Dargahs and Khankahs.

The MMU said that if by next Friday all major places of worship are not opened for worshippers, it will hold a meeting to deliberate on this grave matter and the future course of action will be decided and people will be informed accordingly.

“It also called for the immediate release of its head Mirwaiz Umar Farooq who has been under illegal house arrest for the past two years,” it added.

The members of the Muttahida Majlis-e-Ulema include Anjuman-e-Auqaf Jamia Masjid Srinagar, Mufti Azam’s Muslim Personal Law Board, Darul Uloom Raheemiya Bandipora, Anjuman-e-Shari’a Shian, Jamiat Ahl-e-Hadeeth, Jamaat-e-Islami, Karwaan-e-Islami, Ittehad-e-Muslimeen, Anjuman-e-Himayat-ul-Islam, Anjuman-e-Tabligh-ul-Islam. Jamiat Hamdaniya, Anjuman Ulema Ahnaaf, Darul Uloom Qasmia, Darul Uloom Bilalia, Anjuman Nusrat-ul-Islam, Anjuman-e-Mazhar-ul-Haq, Jamiat Aima Wa Ulema, Anjuman-e-Imam-o-Mashaa’ikh Kashmir, Dar-ul-Uloom Naqshbandia, Dar-ul-Uloom Rasheedia, Ahl-e-Bayt Foundation, Madrasa Kanz-ul-Uloom, Karvaan Khatm-e-Nabuwat, and other religious, social and educational associations.

