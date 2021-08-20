Zero deaths, 110 new Covid cases

Srinagar: No Covid related death were reported in J&K on Thursday while 110 fresh cases were detected during the last 24 hours, the official daily bulletin said.

Of the new cases, 77 were reported in Kashmir Division and 33 in Jammu Division, the bulletin said.

It added that 126 patients recovered and were discharged from various hospitals in the last 24 hours, including 45 from Jammu Division and 81 from Kashmir Division. J&K currently has 1109 active cases, it said.

Providing district-wise breakup, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 17 new cases and currently has 242 active cases, with 25 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Baramulla reported 6 new cases and currently has 68 active cases, with 16 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Budgam reported 6 new cases and currently has 68 active cases, with 2 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Pulwama reported zero new cases and currently has 27 active cases, with 7 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kupwara reported 9 new cases and currently has 37 active cases, with 8 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Anantnag reported 7 new cases and has 41 active cases, with 5 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Bandipora reported 5 new cases and has 50 active cases, with 4 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Ganderbal reported 7 new cases and has 67 active cases with 5 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kulgam reported 20 new cases and has 50 active cases with 9 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Shopian reported zero new case and currently has 5 active cases with Zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Jammu district reported 8 new cases, Udhampur 4, Kathua 1, Samba zero, Rajouri 8, Doda 8, and Kishtwar 2, Poonch 4, Ramban 2 and Reasi reported 0.

