South Kashmir: Encounter breaks out in Khrew Pampore

Srinagar: Gunfight has started between militants and government forces in Krew area of Pampore of South Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Friday.

Reports said that a joint team of Police, Army and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation in Krew.

As the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon the forces, triggering off a gunfight.

A senior police officer also confirmed about exchange of firing between militants and government forces.

As per the sources two militants of Hizb are believed to be trapped.(GNS)

