Apni Party delegation led by Gh. Hassan Mir visits slain worker’s residence in Devsar-Kulgam

SRINAGAR: Apni Party delegation led by Senior Vice President Ghulam Hassan Mir on Friday visited the residence of Party’s slain worker Ghulam Hassan Lone’s residence in Devsar-Kulgam.

Besides Ghulam Hassan Mir, the delegation comprised of Provincial President Kashmir Mohammad Ashraf Mir, Party’s Additional General Secretary Hilal Shah, Chief Coordinator and In-charge District Kulgam Abdul Majeed Padder, Media Advisor Farooq Andrabi, District President Anantnag Abdul Rahim Rather, District President Srinagar Noor Mohammad Sheikh, Party leaders Gul Mohammad Tantray, Mohammad Ashraf Naik, Fayaz Ahmad Shah along with other District Kulgam office bearers and workers were also present.

In a statement issued here, Ghulam Hassan Mir said that such a ruthless and inhuman incident only reveals the frustration of the elements inimical to peace who have always remained adamant to halt the peace process in Jammu and Kashmir.

“The killing of our Party colleague Ghulam Hassan Lone in cold blood is highly reprehensible and violence in any of its manifestations is unacceptable. For how long will the saner voices of people be silenced? This senseless violence needs an end, once for all. He had always remained on the front serving the people and today the locals claim they have lost a caring friend,” he said.

The party leadership expressed heartfelt condolences and extended solidarity with the bereaved family in this time of grief and prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul.

“We also pray for endurance to the bereaved family to bear this irretrievable loss. Besides we also urge the administration to put unswerving efforts into nabbing the perpetrators and be brought to justice within a stipulated time frame,” Mir said.

Apni Party Senior Vice President also impressed upon the government to take a thorough review of the security of political activists across Jammu and Kashmir to prevent such unfortunate incidents in the future.

Mir demanded that the government must probe the security lapses which caused the killing of Ghulam Hassan Lone. “As per the family version of the deceased the necessary security the cover was not provided to it by the administration despite pleading for the same,” he added.

Mir said the political activists irrespective of their party affiliations are in the field serving the people in mitigation of their sufferings.

“The government should take extra measures to ensure that their security of life is not compromised. The police administration needs to call a meeting to examine the threat perception and take all necessary steps to provide security cover wherever it is required the most,” he said.

