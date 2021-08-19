Militant Killed In Rajouri gunfight

Jammu: An unidentified militant has been killed in an ongoing encounter with joint team of police and army in Rajouri district, official sources said.

So far a Junior Commissioned Officer of army was killed in the gunfight which started in Kalas area of Thanamandi area of the district after a contact was established with militants during a cordon-and-search operation by a joint searching party of army and police, the officials said.

Meanwhile the operation was continuing when this report was filed. Army’s defence ministry spokesman based in Jammu has confirmed the killing of the JCO.(GNS)

